Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘LuckyDay Lotto Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Illinois Lottery's "LuckyDay Lotto Midday" game were:

02-08-28-37-43

(two, eight, twenty-eight, thirty-seven, forty-three)

  Comments  

Lottery

IL Lottery

April 20, 2021 12:58 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Three-Midday’ game

April 20, 2021 12:58 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky Day Lotto’ game

April 20, 2021 8:30 AM

Lottery

IL Lottery

April 20, 2021 8:29 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

April 20, 2021 8:29 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Three-Evening’ game

April 20, 2021 8:29 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service