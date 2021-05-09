Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky Day Lotto’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Illinois Lottery's "Lucky Day Lotto" game were:
02-05-06-08-33
(two, five, six, eight, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $450,000
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Illinois Lottery's "Lucky Day Lotto" game were:
02-05-06-08-33
(two, five, six, eight, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $450,000
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Evening’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments