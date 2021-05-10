Lottery

IL Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Monday:

02-06-08-20-37-48, Extra Shot: 10

(two, six, eight, twenty, thirty-seven, forty-eight; Extra Shot: ten)

Estimated jackpot: $4.1 million

04-11-31-32-34

(four, eleven, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

1-1-4, Fireball: 8

(one, one, four; Fireball: eight)

6-5-1, Fireball: 2

(six, five, one; Fireball: two)

9-4-8-8, Fireball: 7

(nine, four, eight, eight; Fireball: seven)

7-4-5-0, Fireball: 8

(seven, four, five, zero; Fireball: eight)

02-06-21-27-42

(two, six, twenty-one, twenty-seven, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

Estimated jackpot: $396 million

Estimated jackpot: $168 million

