IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Monday:
02-06-08-20-37-48, Extra Shot: 10
(two, six, eight, twenty, thirty-seven, forty-eight; Extra Shot: ten)
Estimated jackpot: $4.1 million
04-11-31-32-34
(four, eleven, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
1-1-4, Fireball: 8
(one, one, four; Fireball: eight)
6-5-1, Fireball: 2
(six, five, one; Fireball: two)
9-4-8-8, Fireball: 7
(nine, four, eight, eight; Fireball: seven)
7-4-5-0, Fireball: 8
(seven, four, five, zero; Fireball: eight)
02-06-21-27-42
(two, six, twenty-one, twenty-seven, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
Estimated jackpot: $396 million
Estimated jackpot: $168 million
