Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Three-Midday’ game

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the "Pick Three-Midday" game were:

4-2-0, Fireball: 1

(four, two, zero; Fireball: one)

