Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Three-Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the "Pick Three-Midday" game were:

6-2-6, Fireball:

(six, two, six; Fireball: zero)

