Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the "Pick Four-Midday" game were:

6-2-5-2, Fireball: 7

(six, two, five, two; Fireball: seven)

