Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the "Pick Four-Midday" game were:

5-2-0-8, Fireball: 4

(five, two, zero, eight; Fireball: four)

