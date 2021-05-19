Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Pick Four-Evening" game were:

6-8-2-4, Fireball: 6

(six, eight, two, four; Fireball: six)

