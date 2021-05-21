Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Three-Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the "Pick Three-Evening" game were:

0-8-4, Fireball: 8

(zero, eight, four; Fireball: eight)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Three-Midday’ game

May 21, 2021 12:09 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘LuckyDay Lotto Midday’ game

May 21, 2021 12:09 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Midday’ game

May 21, 2021 12:09 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Evening’ game

May 21, 2021 12:12 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

May 21, 2021 12:11 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky Day Lotto’ game

May 21, 2021 12:11 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service