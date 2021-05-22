Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the "Pick Four-Midday" game were:
5-6-4-6, Fireball: 3
(five, six, four, six; Fireball: three)
