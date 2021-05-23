Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Three-Evening’ game

The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Pick Three-Evening" game were:

8-2-4, Fireball: 2

(eight, two, four; Fireball: two)

