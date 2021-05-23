Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Three-Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the "Pick Three-Midday" game were:

4-0-3, Fireball: 5

(four, zero, three; Fireball: five)

