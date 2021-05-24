IL Lottery

Lottery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Monday:

05-32-34-40-48-50, Extra Shot: 13

(five, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty, forty-eight, fifty; Extra Shot: thirteen)

Estimated jackpot: $5 million

01-14-27-35-44

(one, fourteen, twenty-seven, thirty-five, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

3-8-6, Fireball: 9

(three, eight, six; Fireball: nine)

5-4-3, Fireball: 4

(five, four, three; Fireball: four)

9-9-6-4, Fireball: 3

(nine, nine, six, four; Fireball: three)

4-5-4-4, Fireball: 4

(four, five, four, four; Fireball: four)

01-16-38-41-43

(one, sixteen, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Estimated jackpot: $236 million

