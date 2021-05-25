Lottery

IL Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

06-26-35-43-45

(six, twenty-six, thirty-five, forty-three, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

2-6-8, Fireball: 4

(two, six, eight; Fireball: four)

7-5-8, Fireball: 4

(seven, five, eight; Fireball: four)

0-1-4-7, Fireball: 6

(zero, one, four, seven; Fireball: six)

6-6-9-7, Fireball: 9

(six, six, nine, seven; Fireball: nine)

13-21-25-31-43

(thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-one, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $250,000

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Estimated jackpot: $236 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky Day Lotto’ game

May 25, 2021 10:24 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Evening’ game

May 25, 2021 10:24 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Midday’ game

May 25, 2021 10:07 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Three-Midday’ game

May 25, 2021 10:07 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘LuckyDay Lotto Midday’ game

May 25, 2021 10:07 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Three-Evening’ game

May 25, 2021 9:27 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service