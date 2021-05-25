Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Pick Four-Evening" game were:

6-6-9-7, Fireball: 9

(six, six, nine, seven; Fireball: nine)

