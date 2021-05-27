Lottery

IL Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

06-25-27-28-31

(six, twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

0-2-5, Fireball: 4

(zero, two, five; Fireball: four)

0-8-1, Fireball: 7

(zero, eight, one; Fireball: seven)

5-4-0-9, Fireball: 9

(five, four, zero, nine; Fireball: nine)

4-7-1-8, Fireball: 6

(four, seven, one, eight; Fireball: six)

23-36-38-44-45

(twenty-three, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty-four, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

Estimated jackpot: $22 million

02-08-21-34-62, Powerball: 16, Power Play: 2

(two, eight, twenty-one, thirty-four, sixty-two; Powerball: sixteen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $236 million

