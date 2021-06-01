Lottery

IL Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Monday:

05-21-25-32-33-34, Extra Shot: 2

(five, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-four; Extra Shot: two)

Estimated jackpot: $5.45 million

02-03-16-29-36

(two, three, sixteen, twenty-nine, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $350,000

3-8-2, Fireball: 6

(three, eight, two; Fireball: six)

6-4-0, Fireball: 6

(six, four, zero; Fireball: six)

9-9-7-8, Fireball: 1

(nine, nine, seven, eight; Fireball: one)

8-1-7-5, Fireball: 9

(eight, one, seven, five; Fireball: nine)

12-15-28-37-38

(twelve, fifteen, twenty-eight, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Estimated jackpot: $34 million

Estimated jackpot: $268 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Midday’ game

June 01, 2021 9:15 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Evening’ game

June 01, 2021 9:15 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

June 01, 2021 9:15 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Three-Midday’ game

June 01, 2021 9:15 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Three-Evening’ game

June 01, 2021 9:15 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky Day Lotto’ game

June 01, 2021 9:15 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service