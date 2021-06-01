Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Monday:
05-21-25-32-33-34, Extra Shot: 2
(five, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-four; Extra Shot: two)
Estimated jackpot: $5.45 million
02-03-16-29-36
(two, three, sixteen, twenty-nine, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $350,000
3-8-2, Fireball: 6
(three, eight, two; Fireball: six)
6-4-0, Fireball: 6
(six, four, zero; Fireball: six)
9-9-7-8, Fireball: 1
(nine, nine, seven, eight; Fireball: one)
8-1-7-5, Fireball: 9
(eight, one, seven, five; Fireball: nine)
12-15-28-37-38
(twelve, fifteen, twenty-eight, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Estimated jackpot: $34 million
Estimated jackpot: $268 million
Comments