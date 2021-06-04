Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the "Pick Four-Midday" game were:

4-3-5-4, Fireball: 4

(four, three, five, four; Fireball: four)

