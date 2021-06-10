Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Three-Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Pick Three-Evening" game were:

6-3-1, Fireball: 4

(six, three, one; Fireball: four)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

June 10, 2021 6:25 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky Day Lotto’ game

June 10, 2021 6:25 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Evening’ game

June 10, 2021 6:25 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Three-Midday’ game

June 10, 2021 6:23 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Midday’ game

June 10, 2021 6:23 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘LuckyDay Lotto Midday’ game

June 10, 2021 6:23 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service