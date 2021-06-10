Lottery

IL Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Thursday:

09-12-16-17-20-30, Extra Shot: 13

(nine, twelve, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, thirty; Extra Shot: thirteen)

Estimated jackpot: $6.05 million

04-10-12-30-38

(four, ten, twelve, thirty, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

8-7-0, Fireball: 9

(eight, seven, zero; Fireball: nine)

3-1-8, Fireball: 6

(three, one, eight; Fireball: six)

9-5-1-3, Fireball: 6

(nine, five, one, three; Fireball: six)

6-9-0-2, Fireball: 4

(six, nine, zero, two; Fireball: four)

01-13-31-34-37

(one, thirteen, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Estimated jackpot: $31 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Three-Evening’ game

June 10, 2021 9:23 PM

Lottery

IL Lottery

June 10, 2021 9:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

June 10, 2021 9:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky Day Lotto’ game

June 10, 2021 9:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Evening’ game

June 10, 2021 9:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘LuckyDay Lotto Midday’ game

June 10, 2021 9:18 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service