Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Thursday:
09-12-16-17-20-30, Extra Shot: 13
(nine, twelve, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, thirty; Extra Shot: thirteen)
Estimated jackpot: $6.05 million
04-10-12-30-38
(four, ten, twelve, thirty, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
8-7-0, Fireball: 9
(eight, seven, zero; Fireball: nine)
3-1-8, Fireball: 6
(three, one, eight; Fireball: six)
9-5-1-3, Fireball: 6
(nine, five, one, three; Fireball: six)
6-9-0-2, Fireball: 4
(six, nine, zero, two; Fireball: four)
01-13-31-34-37
(one, thirteen, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
Estimated jackpot: $31 million
Comments