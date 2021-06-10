Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the "Pick Four-Evening" game were:

6-9-0-2, Fireball: 4

(six, nine, zero, two; Fireball: four)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky Day Lotto’ game

June 10, 2021 9:53 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Three-Evening’ game

June 10, 2021 9:53 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

June 10, 2021 9:43 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Three-Evening’ game

June 10, 2021 9:23 PM

Lottery

IL Lottery

June 10, 2021 9:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

June 10, 2021 9:23 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service