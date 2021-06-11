Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the "Pick Four-Midday" game were:
9-4-5-4, Fireball: 1
(nine, four, five, four; Fireball: one)
