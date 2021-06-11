Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Pick Four-Evening" game were:

5-1-5-2, Fireball: 1

(five, one, five, two; Fireball: one)

