IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Monday:
14-15-19-32-43-44, Extra Shot: 8
(fourteen, fifteen, nineteen, thirty-two, forty-three, forty-four; Extra Shot: eight)
Estimated jackpot: $6.35 million
06-09-29-34-41
(six, nine, twenty-nine, thirty-four, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $500,000
5-3-4, Fireball: 3
(five, three, four; Fireball: three)
4-6-9, Fireball: 8
(four, six, nine; Fireball: eight)
1-4-4-9, Fireball: 5
(one, four, four, nine; Fireball: five)
9-4-0-0, Fireball: 8
(nine, four, zero, zero; Fireball: eight)
12-14-36-41-42
(twelve, fourteen, thirty-six, forty-one, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $550,000
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
