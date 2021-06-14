Lottery

IL Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Monday:

14-15-19-32-43-44, Extra Shot: 8

(fourteen, fifteen, nineteen, thirty-two, forty-three, forty-four; Extra Shot: eight)

Estimated jackpot: $6.35 million

06-09-29-34-41

(six, nine, twenty-nine, thirty-four, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $500,000

5-3-4, Fireball: 3

(five, three, four; Fireball: three)

4-6-9, Fireball: 8

(four, six, nine; Fireball: eight)

1-4-4-9, Fireball: 5

(one, four, four, nine; Fireball: five)

9-4-0-0, Fireball: 8

(nine, four, zero, zero; Fireball: eight)

12-14-36-41-42

(twelve, fourteen, thirty-six, forty-one, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $550,000

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Midday’ game

June 14, 2021 9:29 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘LuckyDay Lotto Midday’ game

June 14, 2021 9:29 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Three-Midday’ game

June 14, 2021 9:29 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Evening’ game

June 14, 2021 9:28 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Three-Evening’ game

June 14, 2021 9:28 PM

Lottery

IL Lottery

June 14, 2021 9:28 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service