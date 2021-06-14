Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Three-Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Pick Three-Evening" game were:

4-6-9, Fireball: 8

(four, six, nine; Fireball: eight)

