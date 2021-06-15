Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
13-18-30-32-36
(thirteen, eighteen, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $600,000
3-8-3, Fireball: 3
(three, eight, three; Fireball: three)
2-9-6, Fireball:
(two, nine, six; Fireball: zero)
2-7-3-8, Fireball: 4
(two, seven, three, eight; Fireball: four)
9-3-0-8, Fireball: 7
(nine, three, zero, eight; Fireball: seven)
15-20-23-33-35
(fifteen, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-three, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $650,000
18-22-27-38-52, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 4
(eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-eight, fifty-two; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
