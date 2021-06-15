Lottery

IL Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

13-18-30-32-36

(thirteen, eighteen, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $600,000

3-8-3, Fireball: 3

(three, eight, three; Fireball: three)

2-9-6, Fireball:

(two, nine, six; Fireball: zero)

2-7-3-8, Fireball: 4

(two, seven, three, eight; Fireball: four)

9-3-0-8, Fireball: 7

(nine, three, zero, eight; Fireball: seven)

15-20-23-33-35

(fifteen, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-three, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $650,000

18-22-27-38-52, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 4

(eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-eight, fifty-two; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

