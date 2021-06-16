Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Three-Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Pick Three-Evening" game were:

4-3-6, Fireball: 9

(four, three, six; Fireball: nine)

June 16, 2021 9:43 PM

