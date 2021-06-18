Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Pick Four-Evening" game were:

7-6-4-6, Fireball: 4

(seven, six, four, six; Fireball: four)

  Comments  

