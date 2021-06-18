Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Pick Four-Evening" game were:
7-6-4-6, Fireball: 4
(seven, six, four, six; Fireball: four)
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Pick Four-Evening" game were:
7-6-4-6, Fireball: 4
(seven, six, four, six; Fireball: four)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Midday’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Comments