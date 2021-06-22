Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Three-Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Pick Three-Evening" game were:
3-2-5, Fireball: 8
(three, two, five; Fireball: eight)
IL Lottery.
