Lottery

IL Lottery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

04-11-12-13-39

(four, eleven, twelve, thirteen, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $300,000

1-0-0, Fireball: 1

(one, zero, zero; Fireball: one)

1-9-1, Fireball: 3

(one, nine, one; Fireball: three)

3-4-4-3, Fireball: 3

(three, four, four, three; Fireball: three)

3-7-5-8, Fireball: 6

(three, seven, five, eight; Fireball: six)

05-09-14-26-33

(five, nine, fourteen, twenty-six, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $350,000

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

Estimated jackpot: $63 million

