Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Three-Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Pick Three-Evening" game were:

1-9-1, Fireball: 3

(one, nine, one; Fireball: three)

  Comments  

Lottery

IL Lottery

June 23, 2021 4:37 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Evening’ game

June 23, 2021 4:37 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky Day Lotto’ game

June 23, 2021 4:37 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘LuckyDay Lotto Midday’ game

June 23, 2021 4:35 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Three-Midday’ game

June 23, 2021 4:35 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Midday’ game

June 23, 2021 4:35 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service