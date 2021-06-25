Lottery

IL Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Thursday:

11-16-21-25-39-48, Extra Shot: 14

(eleven, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-nine, forty-eight; Extra Shot: fourteen)

Estimated jackpot: $6.95 million

01-13-14-23-26

(one, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

8-4-7, Fireball: 9

(eight, four, seven; Fireball: nine)

3-3-3, Fireball: 3

(three, three, three; Fireball: three)

6-1-6-2, Fireball: 3

(six, one, six, two; Fireball: three)

5-9-4-9, Fireball: 5

(five, nine, four, nine; Fireball: five)

10-19-36-38-40

(ten, nineteen, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

Estimated jackpot: $50 million

Estimated jackpot: $75 million

