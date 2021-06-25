Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Thursday:
11-16-21-25-39-48, Extra Shot: 14
(eleven, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-nine, forty-eight; Extra Shot: fourteen)
Estimated jackpot: $6.95 million
01-13-14-23-26
(one, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
8-4-7, Fireball: 9
(eight, four, seven; Fireball: nine)
3-3-3, Fireball: 3
(three, three, three; Fireball: three)
6-1-6-2, Fireball: 3
(six, one, six, two; Fireball: three)
5-9-4-9, Fireball: 5
(five, nine, four, nine; Fireball: five)
10-19-36-38-40
(ten, nineteen, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
Estimated jackpot: $50 million
Estimated jackpot: $75 million
