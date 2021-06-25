Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Three-Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the "Pick Three-Evening" game were:
3-3-3, Fireball: 3
(three, three, three; Fireball: three)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick Four-Evening' game.
