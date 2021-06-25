Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Three-Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the "Pick Three-Evening" game were:

3-3-3, Fireball: 3

(three, three, three; Fireball: three)

