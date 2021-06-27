Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Saturday:
04-09-11-24-31-47, Extra Shot: 25
(four, nine, eleven, twenty-four, thirty-one, forty-seven; Extra Shot: twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $7.1 million
38-39-41-42-43
(thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-two, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $350,000
6-2-6, Fireball: 3
(six, two, six; Fireball: three)
6-1-5, Fireball:
(six, one, five; Fireball: zero)
8-3-2-8, Fireball: 8
(eight, three, two, eight; Fireball: eight)
3-8-7-7, Fireball: 3
(three, eight, seven, seven; Fireball: three)
04-06-11-25-39
(four, six, eleven, twenty-five, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $400,000
Estimated jackpot: $61 million
08-31-39-43-60, Powerball: 17, Power Play: 3
(eight, thirty-one, thirty-nine, forty-three, sixty; Powerball: seventeen; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $75 million
