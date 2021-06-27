Lottery

IL Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Saturday:

04-09-11-24-31-47, Extra Shot: 25

(four, nine, eleven, twenty-four, thirty-one, forty-seven; Extra Shot: twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $7.1 million

38-39-41-42-43

(thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-two, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $350,000

6-2-6, Fireball: 3

(six, two, six; Fireball: three)

6-1-5, Fireball:

(six, one, five; Fireball: zero)

8-3-2-8, Fireball: 8

(eight, three, two, eight; Fireball: eight)

3-8-7-7, Fireball: 3

(three, eight, seven, seven; Fireball: three)

04-06-11-25-39

(four, six, eleven, twenty-five, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $400,000

Estimated jackpot: $61 million

08-31-39-43-60, Powerball: 17, Power Play: 3

(eight, thirty-one, thirty-nine, forty-three, sixty; Powerball: seventeen; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $75 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘LuckyDay Lotto Midday’ game

June 27, 2021 9:55 PM

Lottery

IL Lottery

June 27, 2021 9:55 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

June 27, 2021 9:57 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Midday’ game

June 27, 2021 9:58 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Three-Evening’ game

June 27, 2021 9:50 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky Day Lotto’ game

June 27, 2021 9:50 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service