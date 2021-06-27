Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Three-Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the "Pick Three-Midday" game were:

1-0-4, Fireball:

(one, zero, four; Fireball: zero)

  Comments  

Lottery

IL Lottery

June 27, 2021 1:56 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Midday’ game

June 27, 2021 1:55 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Three-Evening’ game

June 27, 2021 1:54 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

June 27, 2021 1:54 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky Day Lotto’ game

June 27, 2021 1:54 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Evening’ game

June 27, 2021 1:54 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service