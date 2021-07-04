Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the "Pick Four-Midday" game were:
6-9-3-8, Fireball: 2
(six, nine, three, eight; Fireball: two)
The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the "Pick Four-Midday" game were:
6-9-3-8, Fireball: 2
(six, nine, three, eight; Fireball: two)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Three-Midday’ game.KEEP READING
Unlimited digital access - $4 for 4 monthsCLAIM OFFER
Unlimited digital access - $4 for 4 monthsCLAIM OFFER
Comments