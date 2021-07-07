Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
02-04-26-30-34
(two, four, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
4-2-7, Fireball: 9
(four, two, seven; Fireball: nine)
3-5-3, Fireball: 6
(three, five, three; Fireball: six)
3-8-6-6, Fireball: 4
(three, eight, six, six; Fireball: four)
1-1-3-1, Fireball: 9
(one, one, three, one; Fireball: nine)
21-23-32-42-45
(twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty-two, forty-two, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
18-47-63-68-69, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 3
(eighteen, forty-seven, sixty-three, sixty-eight, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $82 million
Estimated jackpot: $113 million
