Lottery

IL Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

02-04-26-30-34

(two, four, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

4-2-7, Fireball: 9

(four, two, seven; Fireball: nine)

3-5-3, Fireball: 6

(three, five, three; Fireball: six)

3-8-6-6, Fireball: 4

(three, eight, six, six; Fireball: four)

1-1-3-1, Fireball: 9

(one, one, three, one; Fireball: nine)

21-23-32-42-45

(twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty-two, forty-two, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

18-47-63-68-69, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 3

(eighteen, forty-seven, sixty-three, sixty-eight, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $82 million

Estimated jackpot: $113 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Evening’ game

July 07, 2021 8:44 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Three-Evening’ game

July 07, 2021 8:44 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

July 07, 2021 8:44 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Three-Midday’ game

July 07, 2021 8:34 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘LuckyDay Lotto Midday’ game

July 07, 2021 8:34 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Midday’ game

July 07, 2021 8:46 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service