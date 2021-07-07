Lottery

IL Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

01-13-17-33-37

(one, thirteen, seventeen, thirty-three, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $250,000

6-0-8, Fireball: 6

(six, zero, eight; Fireball: six)

4-6-3, Fireball: 8

(four, six, three; Fireball: eight)

6-0-5-2, Fireball: 4

(six, zero, five, two; Fireball: four)

8-6-3-5, Fireball: 7

(eight, six, three, five; Fireball: seven)

04-24-28-30-43

(four, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $300,000

Estimated jackpot: $94 million

08-21-30-49-57, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 2

(eight, twenty-one, thirty, forty-nine, fifty-seven; Powerball: eight; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $113 million

