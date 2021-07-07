Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
01-13-17-33-37
(one, thirteen, seventeen, thirty-three, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $250,000
6-0-8, Fireball: 6
(six, zero, eight; Fireball: six)
4-6-3, Fireball: 8
(four, six, three; Fireball: eight)
6-0-5-2, Fireball: 4
(six, zero, five, two; Fireball: four)
8-6-3-5, Fireball: 7
(eight, six, three, five; Fireball: seven)
04-24-28-30-43
(four, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $300,000
Estimated jackpot: $94 million
08-21-30-49-57, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 2
(eight, twenty-one, thirty, forty-nine, fifty-seven; Powerball: eight; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $113 million
