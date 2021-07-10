Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Saturday:
09-17-28-29-47-48, Extra Shot: 16
(nine, seventeen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, forty-seven, forty-eight; Extra Shot: sixteen)
Estimated jackpot: $8 million
11-13-15-20-22
(eleven, thirteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
8-8-9, Fireball: 5
(eight, eight, nine; Fireball: five)
2-4-1, Fireball: 5
(two, four, one; Fireball: five)
0-1-9-1, Fireball: 3
(zero, one, nine, one; Fireball: three)
5-9-8-8, Fireball: 8
(five, nine, eight, eight; Fireball: eight)
05-12-18-24-42
(five, twelve, eighteen, twenty-four, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Estimated jackpot: $104 million
01-05-29-54-62, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 2
(one, five, twenty-nine, fifty-four, sixty-two; Powerball: three; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $127 million
