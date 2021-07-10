IL Lottery

Lottery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Saturday:

09-17-28-29-47-48, Extra Shot: 16

(nine, seventeen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, forty-seven, forty-eight; Extra Shot: sixteen)

Estimated jackpot: $8 million

11-13-15-20-22

(eleven, thirteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

8-8-9, Fireball: 5

(eight, eight, nine; Fireball: five)

2-4-1, Fireball: 5

(two, four, one; Fireball: five)

0-1-9-1, Fireball: 3

(zero, one, nine, one; Fireball: three)

5-9-8-8, Fireball: 8

(five, nine, eight, eight; Fireball: eight)

05-12-18-24-42

(five, twelve, eighteen, twenty-four, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Estimated jackpot: $104 million

01-05-29-54-62, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 2

(one, five, twenty-nine, fifty-four, sixty-two; Powerball: three; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $127 million

