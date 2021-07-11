Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the "Pick Four-Midday" game were:
0-1-9-1, Fireball: 3
(zero, one, nine, one; Fireball: three)
