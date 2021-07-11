Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the "Pick Four-Midday" game were:

0-1-9-1, Fireball: 3

(zero, one, nine, one; Fireball: three)

July 11, 2021 3:43 AM

