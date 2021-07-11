Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Three-Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the "Pick Three-Midday" game were:

4-8-5, Fireball: 3

(four, eight, five; Fireball: three)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘LuckyDay Lotto Midday’ game

July 11, 2021 12:57 PM

Lottery

IL Lottery

July 11, 2021 12:57 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Evening’ game

July 11, 2021 12:53 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

July 11, 2021 12:53 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Midday’ game

July 11, 2021 12:53 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Three-Midday’ game

July 11, 2021 12:53 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service