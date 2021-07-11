Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Three-Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the "Pick Three-Evening" game were:

5-9-9, Fireball: 9

(five, nine, nine; Fireball: nine)

