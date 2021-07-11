Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the "Pick Four-Evening" game were:

1-2-0-6, Fireball: 3

(one, two, zero, six; Fireball: three)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky Day Lotto’ game

July 11, 2021 11:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

July 11, 2021 11:14 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Midday’ game

July 11, 2021 11:14 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘LuckyDay Lotto Midday’ game

July 11, 2021 11:14 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Three-Midday’ game

July 11, 2021 11:14 PM

Lottery

IL Lottery

July 11, 2021 11:14 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service