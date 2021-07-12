Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Monday:
11-14-29-35-40-48, Extra Shot: 2
(eleven, fourteen, twenty-nine, thirty-five, forty, forty-eight; Extra Shot: two)
Estimated jackpot: $8.15 million
10-24-29-32-41
(ten, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-two, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $250,000
0-4-0, Fireball: 8
(zero, four, zero; Fireball: eight)
4-8-6, Fireball: 7
(four, eight, six; Fireball: seven)
5-7-7-0, Fireball: 3
(five, seven, seven, zero; Fireball: three)
6-2-0-3, Fireball: 9
(six, two, zero, three; Fireball: nine)
03-15-32-34-39
(three, fifteen, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $300,000
Estimated jackpot: $104 million
Estimated jackpot: $137 million
