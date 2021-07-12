IL Lottery

Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Monday:

11-14-29-35-40-48, Extra Shot: 2

(eleven, fourteen, twenty-nine, thirty-five, forty, forty-eight; Extra Shot: two)

Estimated jackpot: $8.15 million

10-24-29-32-41

(ten, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-two, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $250,000

0-4-0, Fireball: 8

(zero, four, zero; Fireball: eight)

4-8-6, Fireball: 7

(four, eight, six; Fireball: seven)

5-7-7-0, Fireball: 3

(five, seven, seven, zero; Fireball: three)

6-2-0-3, Fireball: 9

(six, two, zero, three; Fireball: nine)

03-15-32-34-39

(three, fifteen, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $300,000

Estimated jackpot: $104 million

Estimated jackpot: $137 million

