Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Evening’ game

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Pick Four-Evening" game were:

6-2-0-3, Fireball: 9

(six, two, zero, three; Fireball: nine)

