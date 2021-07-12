Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Pick Four-Evening" game were:
6-2-0-3, Fireball: 9
(six, two, zero, three; Fireball: nine)
