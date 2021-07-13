Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the "Pick Four-Midday" game were:

3-0-6-1, Fireball: 1

(three, zero, six, one; Fireball: one)

  Comments  

Lottery

IL Lottery

July 13, 2021 10:29 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Three-Midday’ game

July 13, 2021 10:29 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

July 13, 2021 10:10 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky Day Lotto’ game

July 13, 2021 9:43 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Evening’ game

July 13, 2021 9:43 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Three-Evening’ game

July 13, 2021 9:43 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service