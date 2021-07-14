Lottery

IL Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

15-24-25-39-41

(fifteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-nine, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

5-6-9, Fireball:

(five, six, nine; Fireball: zero)

6-0-1, Fireball: 6

(six, zero, one; Fireball: six)

5-1-8-6, Fireball: 5

(five, one, eight, six; Fireball: five)

2-5-2-4, Fireball: 3

(two, five, two, four; Fireball: three)

13-19-28-36-41

(thirteen, nineteen, twenty-eight, thirty-six, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

Estimated jackpot: $117 million

Estimated jackpot: $137 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Evening’ game

July 14, 2021 9:42 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky Day Lotto’ game

July 14, 2021 9:42 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Three-Midday’ game

July 14, 2021 9:28 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘LuckyDay Lotto Midday’ game

July 14, 2021 9:28 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Evening’ game

July 14, 2021 9:28 PM

Lottery

IL Lottery

July 14, 2021 9:28 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service