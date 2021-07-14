Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Three-Evening’ game

The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Pick Three-Evening" game were:

6-0-1, Fireball: 6

(six, zero, one; Fireball: six)

