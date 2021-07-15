Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Three-Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the "Pick Three-Midday" game were:

7-4-0, Fireball: 6

(seven, four, zero; Fireball: six)

