Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the "Pick Four-Evening" game were:

0-6-5-5, Fireball: 1

(zero, six, five, five; Fireball: one)

